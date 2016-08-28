Gunman robs store in Macon

A gunman robbed the Flash Foods store on Thomaston Road in Macon early Sunday.
The robbery happened about 3:30 a.m. when a masked gunman entered the store at 5602 Thomaston Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
The man went behind the counter and took cash from the register, then demanded that the store clerk open the safe. When the clerk told him he couldn’t the gunman fled the store, running in the direction of the car wash next door.
The gunman was described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded shirt, black pants, white Nike shoes with a black emblem, gray gloves and a white bandana around his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
