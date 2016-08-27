Bibb superintendent says district has learned from Macon Charter termination

Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones discussed what the district has learned through the termination of Macon Charter Academy.
jtimmerman@macon.com

Local

Pet pig's botched butchering leads to arrest

Window installers witnessed the botched butchering of a pet pot bellied pig in the Kings Park neighborhood of east Macon-Bibb County. The men tell what they saw that made them call for help. Pig photo courtesy of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Video by Liz Fabian.

Local

How do you say Centreplex?

It is one of the great local mysteries. How do you pronounce the word Centreplex, the name given to Macon's trio of arena venues -- the City Auditorium, the Coliseum and its adjoining Wilson Convention Centre?

Local

FPD learns Maggie Renfroe's secret

For months, Maggie Renfroe has kept a secret from her friends at First Presbyterian Day School. Tuesday morning, August 23, 2016, principal Matt Kitchell told the student body all about it.

Editor's Choice Videos