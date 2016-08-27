Bibb superintendent says district has learned from Macon Charter termination

Window installers witnessed the botched butchering of a pet pot bellied pig in the Kings Park neighborhood of east Macon-Bibb County. The men tell what they saw that made them call for help. Pig photo courtesy of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Video by Liz Fabian.
Our audio recap of Macon-area police report strangeness. This episode features a scam involving a guy who fooled a Bibb County rapper out of $900-plus. Also in this episode: a Facebook feud spills over to a local McDonald's.
Georgia Senator David Perdue talks about soon to be unveiled bi-partisan efforts to help the Federal budget process, solutions to healthcare industry problems and reelection prospects for his Georgia Senate colleague.
It is one of the great local mysteries. How do you pronounce the word Centreplex, the name given to Macon's trio of arena venues -- the City Auditorium, the Coliseum and its adjoining Wilson Convention Centre?