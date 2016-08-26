Flights take off from Macon to Gulf Coast

The first in a series of charter flights from Macon to Biloxi, Mississippi, was nearly sold out Friday as passengers headed to the Gulf Coast for entertainment and gambling.
The 126-seat plane departed from Middle Georgia Regional Airport as part of a three-day vacation package through MGM Resorts International. The trips, with packages starting at $439.99 that includes hotel reservations at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, are offered once a month through December.
“We’re seeing increased interest by people, airlines, and other industries to have commercial flights at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, and Beau Rivage’s early success with these types of flights is one more example of that,” Doug Faour, Macon-Bibb County airport manager, said in a news release.
Friday’s flight had 125 of the seats booked, according to Macon-Bibb spokesman Chris Floore.
Reservations can be made by calling 888-640-8973.
Comments