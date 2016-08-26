Are you prepared to protect your pets during a disaster?

The Louisiana skies grew dark Aug. 11, 2016. Rain was in the forecast. As predicted, showers began and a torrential downpour started. It kept on raining and then the weather system stalled. As it did the rain continued and the storm dumped trillions of gallons of water on Louisiana. More water soaked Louisiana than during Hurricane Katrina.
So once again, Louisiana is flooded. Once again there is a state of emergency. Once again people are in crisis losing property, prized possessions and cherished pets.
Some have even lost their lives. Others in an attempt at sheer survival abandoned their homes to seek shelter and left their pets behind to fend for themselves.
One family actually chained their dog to the front porch railing never believing the water would rise above the height of the railing. Thankfully, that dog was rescued in the nick of time. He was one of the lucky ones.
Of course shelters have been opened for the people and federal assistance is being offered as well. I’m praying for the safety for the residents of Louisiana.
I’m also praying for the hundreds of animals separated from their families and in grave danger. Thank goodness for the wonderful people who have come into the area to conduct rescue and for the masses of people who have donated supplies.
Shelters were set up for pets lost from their families and livestock whose barns and pastures are underwater. Volunteers flocked to the area to offer aid. Locally, supplies and donations were collected and some rescue folks headed that way to help.
But the crisis won’t end when the waters recede. In addition to finding adequate housing, people will be searching for their pets in the makeshift animal shelters. If they’re lucky enough to find their pet,, they may be asked to provide some sort of verification the pet actually belongs to them. There are valuable lessons to be learned from Louisiana.
One lesson animal lovers can learn from this disaster is to have a pet emergency preparedness plan. If the situation is not safe for humans, it’s not safe for pets. Please don’t leave pets behind.
Also, make sure your pet can be identified. So, by all means, have your pet microchipped.
Many dogs and cats in the Louisiana rescue shelters may have lost their collars and ID during their rescues making identifying them challenging. Those pets with microchips can easily be identified.
Another lesson learned from this crisis is to keep current photos of you pet on your phone. Always be prepared to show others a current photograph to show exactly what your pet looks like without having to rely on a verbal description. Always have a clear photo with just your pet in it that is flier ready so in the event he is lost you can use it to quickly create a flier to post.
The next lesson is to have an evacuation plan that includes taking your pets with you developed well in advance of an emergency. Figure out where you will go where you pets will also be welcomed if you have to leave your residence.
Finally, have a pet emergency kit prepared and stocked. Include extra leashes, pop top canned food, current photos of your pet, copies of medical records and proof of vaccinations, sturdy carriers, blankets, litter box and liners, first aid supplies, bottled water and bowls. Make sure your carriers are labeled with your identification information in the event you’re separated from your pet.
I hope we don’t ever experience a disaster that requires putting our emergency plan in place. But it’s always wise to be prepared.
Comments