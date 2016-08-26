Reality show seeks attractive women looking to date hockey players

A casting call will be held Sunday in Macon for women interested in dating Macon Mayhem hockey players.
The reality show casting call asks for attractive women ages 21-40 who are sports fans and are ready “to mix and mingle with the Macon Mayhem players, fans and the people of Macon,” according to a Facebook post.
The idea for the show, which will revolve around the daily life of Mayhem players, came from Macon Film Commission Chairman Terrell Sandefur, who said it’s an opportunity to showcase the contrast between the players who are from a different culture than the South.
He pitched the idea to New York-based Crybaby Media, which helps package reality shows to media companies.
“I just felt like it would be a cool kind of set up with all these northern professional athletes in a Deep South town — the way they communicate and interact with the people in Macon,” Sandefur said.
The casting call will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the SoChi Gallery, 534 Second St. A head shot photo will be taken and short questionnaire will be filled out at the casting call.
Anyone unable to make the event can still send an email with photos to casting1@crybaby-media.com with “MACON MAYHEM” in the subject line.
