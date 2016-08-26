Second suspect arrested in carjacking

The U.S. Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a second suspect in a Macon carjacking August 15.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Carey Kenneth Parrott Jr., 28, was arrested in the 2100 block of Canton Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Parrott, and his brother Corey Parrott are accused of carjacking a 2008 Honda Accord from the Dixie Mart on Shurling Drive at about 11 a.m. that Monday morning.
Deputies tried to get the Parrotts to pull over in the stolen vehicle, but they fled and ditched the vehicle on Cone Road off Millerfield Road.
Corey Parrott was arrested at the scene, but his brother initially got away.
Carey Parrott was charged with one count of hijacking a motor vehicle.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Comments