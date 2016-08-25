Mercer innovator debuts African-inspired grill

A Macon native debuted to his hometown Thursday something he’d been cooking up for more than a year and a half.
“That’s the coolest freaking thing I’ve ever seen,” Jonnell Carol Minefee said while checking out the Africa-inspired grill designed by 41-year-old Stebin Horne. “I mean, this is revolutionary.”
Horne’s KUDU Safari Braai is a wood-burning grill, griddle and fire pit with interchangeable and moving parts that allow for stacking wood and cooking several foods at the same time.
“We want to be to fire what Yeti is to ice,” Horne said while standing beside the display he had set up outside of a warehouse Thursday afternoon in Macon. “We want to be a lifestyle company.”
Horne said he got the idea for the grill after visiting southern Africa, where his wife is from.
“They use an open fire system and instead of managing their coals … if something is too warm or too cold, they’re just raising and lowering their grill surface,” Horne said. “You can do so many things with this grill system.”
It took about 18 months to design the grill, said Horne, a graduate of Mercer University and the University of Georgia.
The grill’s name stems from the stackable circular attachments, which resemble the spiral horn of the Kudu, a south African antelope, Horne said. Braai has a similar meaning to barbecue.
“Something that was really amazing is that, when it’s an open fire system and your food is open, everyone gathers around it and they want to be there and participate,” Horne said. “When you put the lid on it, you kind of put your lid on the party.”
Earlier this year, Horne was selected as an inaugural Mercer Innovation Fellow. The university provides fellows with housing, office space, interns, access to university facilities and $20,000 cash to get their business started.
Horne said he’s working with Mercer’s engineering school to improve the design. Kudu Safari Braais are being manufactured in Gainesville and currently take several weeks to make.
Horne said he plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Sept. 21 to help the company get up and running.
The fully loaded grills will sell for about $700.
“This is such a simple product, but yet it returns us to what we’ve always known,” Horne said. “For thousands of years we cooked over fire, tales of great flavor. It’s in our DNA and why we’ve abandoned that in effort to find an efficient way to cook, we’ve lost a lot including the fellowship and communion that should happen around food.”
Laura Corley
