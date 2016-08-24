Movies returning to Grand Opera House after 51-year absence

It hosted a world premiere in 1945, and “The Sound of Music” played there in 1965.
Now, more than 50 years later, movies are returning to the Grand Opera House.
A series featuring 10 films will begin Sept. 2 with the Oscar-winning movie “The Big Short.” The movie series includes cult favorites to classics, several of which are on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 greatest American films of all time.
General admission to the films is $5, and a series subscription is available for $45, according to a release from Mercer University, which manages the Opera House.
All movies will start at 7:30 p.m. Four movies will have afternoon matinees.
The Grand, built in 1883-1884, became a movie theater in 1936. On Feb. 21, 1945, the premiere of “God Is My Co-Pilot,” based on the book by Col. Robert L. Scott Jr., played there.
The theater fell into disuse in the 1960s and was slated for demolition — and conversion into a parking lot. In 1967, though, a group of residents formed the Macon Arts Council to raise money to save and restore the theater.
A new projection system was purchased earlier this year with money provided by Macon-Bibb County, and it is scheduled to receive proceeds from the next round of special purpose sales tax collections if voters approve the proposal in November.
To purchase tickets, call the box office at (478) 301-5470 or visit TheGrandMacon.com.
Here’s the list of scheduled movies:
▪ Sept. 2: “The Big Short”
▪ Sept. 16: “The Apartment”
▪ Oct. 7: “Out Of the Past”
▪ Oct. 28: “The Birds”
▪ Nov. 4: “Gone with the Wind”
▪ Jan. 15: “In the Heat of the Night”
▪ Feb. 12: “Roman Holiday”
▪ March 3: “To Kill A Mockingbird”
▪ March 10: “The Pelican Brief”
▪ April 7: “Stagecoach”
