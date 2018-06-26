Man and woman found dead in Macon days after death

A mother and son were found dead in a home Tuesday, but foul play is not suspected.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the two are believed to have died of natural causes, with heat being the most likely factor. He said power had been turned off in the home, but he did not know how long it had been. Medical issues may also have been a factor, he said.
The two were identified as Shirley Haynes, 65, and Frank Roberts, 50.
"In this heat, in this type of weather, it doesn't take long to be overcome, especially when you have medical conditions," Miley said.
The two are believed to have been dead for three or four days. He did not know the relationship between the two, but he said the woman was in a wheelchair.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the next of kin have not been located. He asked anyone who knows the family to call him at 478-256-6716. He also urged people to check on their neighbors.
The two were pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Although no foul play is suspected, Bibb County deputies were treating it as a crime scene until the cause of death is confirmed.
Comments