Mayor pleads for budget to be passed as officials mull 11-28 percent tax hike

Macon-Bibb County commissioners will consider budget plans that could increase the property tax rate by as much as 28 percent.
Several county commissioners reiterated Tuesday that the county's millage rate will have to go up this year as officials grapple with a depleted reserve fund and a projected deficit. Eight budget plans on the table for Thursday's vote factor in increases ranging from 11 percent to 28 percent.
A 5 mill hike, recommended by the county's financial adviser, would mean a $165 increase on a home valued at $100,000. The lowest proposed increase, 1.99 mills, would be a $66 hit to that homeowner's pocketbook.
With the new fiscal year starting Sunday, Mayor Robert Reichert said it's imperative that the commission approves a budget. Without a tax increase, there would be a $14 million budget shortfall, he said.
The budget plans vary in areas such as how much money outside agencies receive, whether employees have three unpaid holidays and the number of unfilled jobs.
"We have to pass a budget, some budget, any budget, but we’ve got to pass a budget by this end of this fiscal year," Reichert said at Tuesday's budget workshop.
But some commissioners said Thursday that 5 mills was too large of an increase. Instead, several officials said they supported plans with lower millage rate increases.
It would be the second consecutive year the millage rate has increased, after going up 3 mills in 2017.
Commissioner Elaine Lucas said although nobody on that the board would like to see the millage rate go up, the reality is more revenue is needed.
She said she's confident the county can get support in the state legislature for a new sales tax referendum that would lead to more county revenue and rolling back the millage rate.
"We don't like any of it, but we have a mess and have to try to clean it up," Lucas said.
Macon-Bibb's reserve fund has decreased dramatically since consolidation.
The upcoming budget vote will impact the next several years as officials deal with a dwindling retirement benefits fund and potential changes to health care and pension plans, said Matthew Arrington, president of Terminus Municipal Advisors.
"The decisions you make this week are not only going to affect Macon-Bibb this year but the coming years," he said. "My plea would be pass a budget. Because we need to get working on next year’s budget immediately if we’re going to pass something less than 5 mills."
