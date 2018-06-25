Driver critically hurt in rollover crash on Ga. 74

The driver of a Nissan Rogue was airlifted from a rollover crash Monday morning in Monroe County.
At about 9:05 a.m., the SUV was headed toward Macon on Ga. 74 when it went off the road, hit a concrete driveway and flipped several times, Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick said.
The silver SUV came to rest on its side near Bagley Road.
Monroe County firefighters had to cut the man out of the mangled vehicle.
He was airlifted in critical condition to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Neighbors, who brought out blankets to assist firefighters getting him out of the vehicle, said the man was not talking but was breathing.
