'A slice of Eden' greets visitors on the first guided tour of The Grotto in Macon

When Mary West Anderson was 12, she used to play in the stone shrine and read Nancy Drew books on a bridge down a nearby path in the deep woods of north Macon.
At age 60, Anderson was among those who took the first guided tour Saturday of The Grotto shrine since restoration began on it and the paths under trees estimated to be as much as 250 years old.
"It's beautiful and serene," Anderson said.
The Grotto is a stone replica of the French cave in Lourdes where a 14-year-old girl out gathering wood for a fire claimed to see the Virgin Mary multiple times, including once when the girl was told to dig and discovered a natural spring, said Stephen Reichert, who led the tours. People who drank from the spring reported miraculous healing.
In 1901, La Societe Catholique Religieuse purchased a 100-acre tract of land as a retreat for the St. Stanislaus College's faculty and students. The Jesuit monks of the college built the replica shrine to Saint Bernadette that included a reflection pond shortly after purchasing the property.
A cavity at the top of the shrine once held a statue of the Virgin Mary. Anderson remembered the white statue from her childhood, but did not know what the age-worn figure represented when she played there.
"We’ve got more work to do ahead, and we’re looking forward to restoring it to its pristine state," Reichert said. "It’s one of the things that’s right about Macon."
"We’ve got all this rich, wonderful history here at our fingertips, and to be making good use of it and restoring historic properties the way that they should be will only enhance the reputation of Macon (and) its residents as well," he said.
The Reichert family purchased about 31 acres surrounding The Grotto and has been working with community members such as Chris Sheridan, owner of Sheridan Construction Co., who removed the graffiti that once marred the shrine. The site was once one of Historic Macon Foundation's Fading Five, historic Macon's endangered list.
In the past, Ron Hoppel, who lives in the neighborhood off of Forest Hill Road where The Grotto rests in the woods, climbed through the brush and overgrowth with his daughter to visit the shrine.
Discarded beer cans, liquor bottles and cigarette butts were once littered among the ruins.
"I can see how much work they've put into it," Hoppel said. "It's such a blessing that they've undertaken it."
Thomas Reichert was credited with much of the debris clearing and path making. He and his wife, Taylor, own the 1933 W. Elliot Dunwoody Jr. home, known as Merriewoode, which is adjacent to the shrine property.
Reichert, who once played in the same woods, had a vision for the shrine property that he shared with his father, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert. Robert Reichert purchased the property around the shrine, and his daughter, Bowen Shoemaker, lives on the other side of the woods in the home that once belonged to him that she purchased.
The Reichert family plans to preserve the wooded property and partner with the Museum of Arts & Sciences to offer guided tours of The Grotto. Susan Welsh, the museum's executive director, said they're planning to offer tours twice a month for the general public and by appointment for groups such as those interested in nature-themed tours or religious-themed tours with guides to be tailored to those and other possible themes.
For those wanting to tour The Grotto, a waiting list has been established. Call the museum at 478-477-3232 to get on the list.
Susan Malone of Macon was also among those who took the first tour.
"I think it's wonderful," said Malone while standing next to The Grotto. "I just love the woods and the peacefulness here."
For Stephen Reichert, the site is "a slice of Eden."
“It’s exciting to be uncovering and recovering an important piece of history and a beautiful piece of history because when you get down there the woods themselves are amazing," Reichert said. "It’s just - beautiful.”
