The hospital released a woman at 3 a.m. but her family hasn't seen her

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for a 23-year-old woman who was just released from the hospital.
Emonie Middleton, of Macon, has been diagnosed with mild intellectual disorder and is not familiar with downtown, a sheriff's news release stated.
Medical Center, Navicent Health, released her at 3 a.m. Thursday but she never made contact with her family.
She has short black hair and has a slender build, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.
Anyone who sees her is urged to call their law enforcement agency or call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.
