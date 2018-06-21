Here's one way volunteers are combating blight in Macon

A small white house on James Street has a new roof, thanks to Rebuilding Macon and Hope Missions.
Kassie Todd, a student from Lancaster, South Carolina, traveled with her church as a volunteer with Hope Missions to repair the roof on Jacqueline Jackson’s home.
Although the sun was scorching, and she isn’t very keen on heights, she said the atmosphere and the energy from the people they help makes it worthwhile.
“(I) always want to help out,” said Todd, who has been doing volunteer outreach like this for five years. “It’s just doing God’s work.”
Rebuilding Macon works with the community to make repairs to the homes of low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners in Macon. They work with about 2,000 volunteers a year.
Eighty-three volunteers from Hope Missions, a Christian organization that participates in national and international mission trips, partnered with Rebuilding Macon on nine different projects painting, repairing roofs, picking up yard debris and building wheelchair ramps for homes around the community.
This is the group’s second year working with Rebuilding Macon.
Steven Brantley, development director at Rebuilding Macon, said one of the group's biggest goals is to combat Macon’s blight problem.
“We’re keeping these homes from falling into that disrepair,” he said.
About a month ago, Jackson received a call that volunteers would be coming to her house sometime in June to repair her roof. She said all she remembers thinking was, “Lord, I know there’s a God.”
Before volunteers came to fix Jackson’s roof, she was experiencing extreme leaking problems.
Todd said when they arrived, the roof was practically just a tarp.
Jackson reached out to Rebuilding Macon three years ago about the roof repair but was placed on a wait list because the group did not have volunteers qualified enough to do such a daunting task, Brantley said.
It wasn’t until this group from Hope Missions came along that they could finally give Jackson the roof she needed.
“They really know what they are doing,” Brantley said.
Jackson said she is very thankful for the work Rebuilding Macon and Hope Missions have done on her roof.
