Woman's decomposed body found behind house. Dr. Seuss T-shirt could help identify her

A dead woman's T-shirt might be the clue that helps identify her.
Someone noticing a foul odor in the 2800 block of Macon's Columbus Road found the decomposed body behind a vacant house, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were called to home where they found the unrecognizable female who was wearing a red shirt with the Dr. Seuss character "Thing 1" written in a white circle across the front.
Her race and cause of death are unknown because of the condition of the body.
The discovery was not far from where an elderly man was found dead of natural causes in his home at 2808 Columbus Road in February.
James Glover's body was discovered after he failed to pick up his Meals on Wheels at his Unionville home that backs up to an alley off Pansy Avenue near Iris Street.
On March 28, 26-year-old Jamarta Chennelle Clark, of Macon, was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on Elpis Street between Pansy and Grosso avenues, about a block from where the female's body was found Wednesday night.
Two men also were fatally shot last year in the same neighborhood.
Hillard Martin was found October 2 in the alley behind Glover's house and Andre Taylor was gunned down at the corner store on April 3, 2018.
Calvin Stapleton was arrested in Taylor's death, but the killings of Clark and Martin are open cases.
Anyone with information that could help authorities identify the woman's body or who has information in the unsolved homicides is encouraged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments