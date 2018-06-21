Bibb County could cut back services to residents if Commission fails to pass budget

Macon-Bibb County government will remain open even if a new budget fails to pass next week, but county leaders are making contingency plans that could reduce some services.
Mayor Robert Reichert and two of his top officials said Thursday they are still unsure what changes would be made in the worst-case scenario, but there are some areas that would be unscathed.
Essential services such as keeping firefighters on duty and deputies on the road would not be impacted by any service reduction, officials said.
Already officials are tallying what services are considered essential as others are curtailed..
"It's not just deputies on the road; someone needs to be here to cut paychecks, someone needs to service vehicles," said Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs. "We have other public safety we don't think about. What happens if a street light goes down?
"The scenario we’re working on now is how do we keep services that serve the public," Floore added.
June 28 is last chance to vote on a budget before the new fiscal year starts three days later. Macon-Bibb would continue operating under the current budget until a new one is approved. But that could be a challenge since revenue projections for the new year are about $15 million less than the current budget.
Commissioners will likely have to raise property taxes for the second year in a row, but debate over millage rates is dividing the local government.
Another important deadline to watch comes in August, when commissioners have to set the millage rate so property tax bills can be sent out, County Manager Keith Moffett.
He says he will meet with department directors in case a budget is not passed.
"That would really be on a case-by-case basis," Moffett answered when asked about where cuts could be made. "Every department operates differently."
Last year, the millage rate went up 3 mills, bringing it to 17.652 for county government operations. And on Tuesday, the commission rejected four budget plans with increases ranging from 3.29-2.75 mills.
Reichert said even if property taxes went up another 3.29 mills this year, it's not a heavy burden on most residents considering the services offered. Homeowners with property valued at $100,000 would pay less than $221 more in property taxes compared to 2016.
"The vast majority of people would opt to pay an additional $18.42 a month for services they've come to appreciate and expect," Reichert said Thursday. "It's (the County's Commission’s) duty to pass a budget and we're not asking people for their first born child. We're asking for $18.42 a month."
Commissioner Mallory Jones said he would not be surprised if a budget is not approved next week. He said the mayor has been "tone deaf' while talking about the impact of higher property taxes, which also hurt business owners.
"The sad part is we're going to be right here again next year looking at the same hard decisions," Jones said. "If we just put a few Band-Aids on it, it'll just exacerbate the problem."
