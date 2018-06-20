Middle Georgia sheriff dies after brief illness at age 47

Macon County's sheriff died early Wednesday in a Macon hospital.
Charles "Charley" Cannon Jr. died before 7:30 a.m. at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby said.
"He died after a brief medical illness," Oglesby said.
Cannon had been hospitalized since Saturday, she said.
The 47-year-old succeeded his father and namesake as the top lawman in Macon County two years ago.
Cannon ran for office in 2016 and had nearly three decades of law enforcement experience after graduating from the Macon Regional Police Academy in 1988.
He also worked for Montezuma and Fort Valley police departments and the Peach County Sheriff's Department.
According to a 2016 article in the Americus Times-Recorder, Cannon's guide was to "treat everyone as I would desire to be treated, following the biblical teaching of Luke 6:31 (NLT), 'Do unto others as you would like them to do to you.'"
In March, Governor Nathan Deal suspended Cannon for 60 days after alleged misconduct relating to his Feb. 12 indictment on allegations of improper touching in a misdemeanor sexual battery case.
Records pertaining to the disposition of that case were not immediately available.
Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese had worked with Cannon over the years and called the hospital to check on him Tuesday afternoon.
"Charley was the kind of guy everybody liked. An old country boy who got along with everybody," Deese said.
Deese considers Cannon a "good friend" who love to hunt, fish and "cut up."
Cannon's funeral arrangements are still pending.
