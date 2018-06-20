He sent obscene material trying to entice a child online and could get life, feds say

A 23-year-old Macon man could be headed to prison for life under charges levied in a federal indictment.

Deron Lamonte Hill is accused of attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Hill was the subject of a recent Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigation with assistance from the FBI.

U.S. Attorney Charles E. Peeler said the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative protecting minors from online predators is a priority of his office.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We will vigorously prosecute those alleged to have engaged in such conduct," Peeler stated in the release.

The enticement charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine and Hill could face an additional 10 years in prison on the obscene material charge if convicted, the release stated.