Macon escape room relaunches one of its original ideas after new investment

Downtown Macon's escape room is growing.
The Situation Room, located on Poplar Street, is an interactive experience in which teams must solve a series of riddles and puzzles to escape the room.
The business opened in 2016, entertaining about 20 guests a week, said Brandan Wormsbacher, co-founder of Situation Room. Now, it's seeing about 100 a week.
Situation Room is teaming up with Central Piedmont Investment Group to expand. This will be the business’s first outside investor.
Along with Wormsbacher, co-founders Sarah Choo-Yick and Thomas Choi received the investment to put toward improving and growing the business, mainly in the area of franchising. The group did not disclose the amount of the investment.
Situation Room updated its corporate event space and on Friday will relaunch one of its original ideas, Stellar, a space-themed room to the public. The room is just one of the two escape experiences the Situation Room has to offer. Red vs. Blue is the other room people can choose, which follows a war zone story line.
With the investment, Situation Room owners said they hope to open locations in various states.
“We’re really excited to take what we’ve grown here in Macon and share it with the rest of the country,” Wormsbacher said.
The investment will also allow them to grow their staff by two full-time employees, he said.
Central Piedmont was “impressed with the creativity and diligence of the founders,” Bob Easter, managing director of Central Piedmont Investment Group, said in a news release. The investment group has also worked as a mentor for the growing company.
“We like to invest dollars, but we also like to pay it forward,” Easter said.
Wormsbacher said the business will be working closely with Central Piedmont Investment Group as they looks to begin the franchising process. They hope to open another location in Georgia before expanding to other states, he said.
The Situation Room is open to the public Thursday-Saturday and is available for private and corporate events Monday-Wednesday.
