New Bibb County commissioner elected in time for budget vote

The newest member of the Macon-Bibb County Commission was elected Tuesday in a runoff, just in time to vote on a new budget.
Retired insurance adjuster Valerie Wynn outpaced resource development director Lynn Wood in the District 1 special election.
Wynn received 677 votes, or 54 percent, to Wood's 582 votes, according to unofficial results from the Bibb County Board of Elections.
She will fill the remainder of the term that ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
The runoff was the lone race on the ballot Tuesday in the north Macon district.
The seat became vacant in March when Commissioner Gary Bechtel qualified to run for state legislature.
Wynn should be in office in time to vote on a new Macon-Bibb budget.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to resume budget talks next week as they deal with a looming property tax increase.
For the last couple of months, Wynn has attended various budget meetings and says she's prepared to play a role in the new budget.
She said Tuesday that she was relieved with the outcome and ready to get to work.
"I know where they are and I think I'll be able to step in pretty easily and at least add my two cents," Wynn said.
Comments