Macon-Bibb property taxes will likely go up, but commissioners still don't know how much

The question for weeks has been how much more Macon-Bibb County residents will pay in property taxes this year.
Now the latest question is whether the County Commission will pass a budget in time for the new fiscal year on July 1. Mayor Robert Reichert has warned officials that not approving a new budget could lead to a reduction in services for residents.
Commissioners voted before the start of Tuesday's meeting to resume budget discussions next week, with a plan to vote on June 28.
This decision came after four budget plans failed to get onto Tuesday's agenda.
"We're going to try to hammer out some differences," Reichert said. "We have some commissioners who want to see a millage rate increase of 3.29, some commissioners who want to see 2.99, and some want to see 2.75. Some are undecided if any millage rate increase should be considered."
Another 3.29 mills on property tax bills means homeowners would pay about $109 more in taxes for a home valued at $100,000. A 2.75 increase would cost an extra $90.
Every 1 mill is worth about $4 million in revenue for the county.
Commissioner Al Tillman said county leaders will have to make tough decisions. He supported some of the budget plans presented Tuesday.
"I think we have to do something; we're the leaders here," Tillman said. "We're going to have to work hard to improve the government finances so we can go back and earn the property owners' trust."
Over the last six weeks, there has not been enough consensus among commissioners on issues such as how much funding certain outside agencies receive as part of the budget.
Other areas of contention have been whether county employees should have three furlough days and whether new employees would be hired for several departments.
The county's reserve coffers have taken a major hit since consolidation, going from $33 million in 2014 to about $4 million by the end of June.
One problem, an auditor has stated, has been the over-projection of revenues since Macon and Bibb consolidated in 2014.
This year's budget shortfall came in part due to rising healthcare costs.
The 2019 budget will also have to account for a post-employment benefit fund running out of money in December, meaning $4 million will need to be paid from the general fund.
There's also more money needed to operate new fire stations and cover a full year of pay raises for firefighters and deputies.
