Car careens into Macon restaurant as cook is working in the kitchen

At the first light of dawn Monday, Larry Slocumb was already preparing lunch at Anderson's Diner.
At about 6 a.m. Slocumb was startled by a loud noise.
"I was in the kitchen cooking and I just heard a big, loud, bam," Slocumb said. "I thought someone was at the door but there was no one at the door, so finally I went to the front and saw the car out there right up against the building."
Bibb County sheriff's deputies report Levi Calhoun, 30, of Macon, suffered a medical seizure as he was headed north in the 3700 block of Pio Nono Avenue.
Calhoun lost control of the Lincoln Towncar, left the road and crashed into the front of the restaurant.
The car knocked down the flag pole and took out some bushes at the right side of the building next to the Gold Cup Bowl.
Two ambulances were dispatched, but neither Calhoun nor his mother, Linda Buffington, who was riding with him, were taken to the hospital.
Slocumb said the kitchen vent usually drowns out most of the outside noise, so he was surprised to find the car had crashed into the right side of the porch.
"I'm just glad the people are alright that's in it. I'm glad they ain't dead, really, to tell you the truth," Slocumb said before getting back to work in the kitchen.
The restaurant will be open for business, he said.
Comments