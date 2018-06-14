Georgia College fraternity brothers' house explodes. Now their friends are raising money

As Georgia College fraternity brothers Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons lie in hospital beds, their friends are raising thousands of dollars for their recovery.
Morton and Sammons had just moved into a house in Roswell with Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brother Win Reid when an explosion destroyed the house Tuesday night, according to media reports.
They had bought a washer and dryer off Craigslist and noticed a "funky smell," so they lit a candle, and the house exploded, Reid told Fox 5 in Atlanta.
The Roswell Fire Department reported Morton and Sammons were treated at the scene for second- and third-degree burns before being taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
Reid was not seriously injured in the blast, but the men reportedly lost some of their belongings, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $20,000 in less than a day.
Page administrator Emma-Rae Pinson set a goal of $3,000, but nearly 450 people far exceeded that in only 22 hours.
In addition to asking for prayers, Pinson's page updated the men's condition: "Win suffered minimal injuries because he was on the opposite side of the house, but Brendan and Pat are currently in intensive care at Grady Memorial. Over half of their bodies have 2nd and 3rd degree burns. Everything all three boys owned is now lost or under significant rubble from the explosion."
