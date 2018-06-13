Georgia state trooper released from hospital after Dublin crash

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin after his patrol car was struck by a pickup Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. Chad Harrison, 39, who hurt his knee, was checked out and released after the crash just before 1 p.m. at U.S. 441 and Firetower Road, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Lee Weaver.
Harrison had his lights and siren on and checked the intersection before moving under a red light when the pickup struck the driver's side of the patrol car, Weaver said.
The 19-year-old driver of the pickup, which had the green light, reported no injuries, Weaver said. No charges were filed.
Harrison was about to pull over another vehicle that had run the red light when his patrol car was hit, Weaver said. The driver of other vehicle may not have realized that the trooper was about to initiate a traffic stop and continued down the road, he said.
"It was not a pursuit," Weaver said. "It was simply a traffic stop. (Harrison) was trying to catch up to the vehicle to pull it over."
The crash is expected to reviewed by a Georgia State Patrol crash review board, which is standard when a state trooper is involved in an accident, Weaver said.
