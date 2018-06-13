Next week's Macon-Bibb election may be proof that every vote counts

The difference in who becomes the newest member of the Macon-Bibb County Commission could come down to a few votes next week.
The runoff for the District 1 special election between resource development director Lynn Wood and retired insurance adjuster Valerie Wynn is Tuesday. But voter turnout for the election is not expected to be as high as the May 22 election when other races were up for grabs.
There were 2,912 votes cast in the District 1 race in May. Forty-six votes were cast during the first two days of the runoff's early voting period that ends Friday, according to the Bibb County Board of Elections.
The winner will fill the remainder of the term that ends on Dec. 31, 2020. The north Macon district was represented by Gary Bechtel before his bid for state representative.
Wynn and Wood said it's been imperative to encourage their supporters to get out and vote. One of them could be in office in time to vote on a new Macon-Bibb budget that will likely include a property tax increase.
Both candidates said they have TV ads, are making calls to district residents, using Facebook and mailing out fliers about the election.
Wynn also said she's been doing some door-to-door campaigning.
"We need people to come out and vote ... It's a big deal to have someone on the commission table when they vote on the budget," she said Wednesday.
Wood said his biggest campaign efforts have been through Facebook where he posts daily messages about the election. He said he's come across some people who are unaware that early voting is taking place this week.
He also has placed digital billboard ads on Bass Road.
"I've been doing a good bit (on Facebook) asking people to please like and please share and saying please call five or 10 of your friends, email or text them — whatever you can do to get it out there," Wood said.
