McClatchy names South Region editor, to be based in Macon

Macon resident Tim Regan-Porter has been named editor for McClatchy’s South Region, which includes newsrooms in Macon, Columbus and Biloxi, Miss.
Regan-Porter spent the past six years in Macon as director of Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, an innovative partnership among Mercer, The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting and 13WMAZ.
In his new role, Regan-Porter will be part of McClatchy’s regional leadership team. He’ll work closely with the senior editors at The Telegraph, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus and the Sun Herald in Biloxi to produce high-quality journalism that is essential to the communities they serve.
Regan-Porter will be based in Macon.
“I am thrilled to take on this new role. Macon is home, and I care deeply about the people and welfare of Middle Georgia. The Telegraph, like the city itself, has its challenges, but I believe both have the potential to be examples of excellence and revitalization,” he said. “I look forward to strengthening the quality journalism that has been a bedrock of this institution while reimagining how we serve the community in the digital age.”
Regan-Porter will start his new job the first week of July after completing a John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University. During the 10-month fellowship, he focused on identifying ways in which newsrooms can develop sustainable, trusted brands that are loved by the people in their communities.
"First at Mercer and now at The Telegraph, Tim has a demonstrated commitment to serving the Macon community. He will help to keep our newsroom focused on its public-service mission and engage our local readers and viewers in a conversation about the issues that matter most to them,” said Kristin Roberts, who oversees McClatchy's East Region, which includes Georgia and Mississippi. "We are lucky to have Tim on our leadership team."
Prior to coming to Mercer, Regan-Porter was the president and cofounder of the music magazine Paste, which has developed into a strong digital brand.
Mercer will conduct a national search for Regan-Porter’s replacement, said Larry Brumley, the university’s senior vice president for marketing communications.
Regan-Porter lives with his wife, Leila, who is an administrative assistant at the Otis Redding Foundation, and their 4-year-old daughter, Rosemary June.
