Lake Blackshear drowning victim recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Lake Blackshear has been recovered.
The body of Mark Lund, 38, of Albany was found at 8:42 a.m. Monday, according to Haley Little, public information officer for the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. She said in a release that a Georgia State Patrol Aviation helicopter spotted the body approximately 100 yards from where the initial search began.
The search began at about 4 p.m. Saturday when Lund's kayak overturned. Witnesses tried to help him but were unsuccessful. He is not believed to have been wearing a life jacket. Multiple agencies were involved in the the search, Little said.
