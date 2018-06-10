Victims identified in fatal accident on Pio Nono

Two people died in a head-on collision on Pio Nono Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the deceased were the drivers of the vehicles and there were no passengers. Jones identified the victims as Maricial Guardado, 59, and Emory Easley, 69, both of Macon.
Jones said the accident happened at about 2:54 p.m. between Williamson Road and Newberg Avenue, just south of Burger King. Jones said Guardado was traveling north in a Nissan Altima and Easley was traveling south in a Toyota Camry. Jones said Guardado crossed over into the southbound lane.
Guardado died at the scene and had to be extricated by the fire department, Jones said. Easley died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Jones said he has known Easley all of his life. He said Easley was an insurance agent for his family.
"He was a Christian," Jones said. "He was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church."
