Multiple agencies searching for man who fell out of a kayak

Authorities are searching for a man believed to have drowned at Lake Blackshear in Crisp County.
The search began at about 4 p.m. Saturday when the unidentified 38-year-old man was reported to have fallen out of a kayak, said Haley Little, public information officer for the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Billy Hancock posted on Facebook Sunday morning that the search with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other agencies was continuing.
"Back on the boat with DNR, our prayers continue for the family," he posted at about 7 a.m. "Thank all the agencies involved for their hard work."
Little said bystanders reported the kayak overturned. They tried to give assistance but were not successful. Recovery efforts went on well into the night and resumed at daybreak Sunday. The identity of the man is known but is not being released at this time.
Other agencies involved in the search Crisp County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive Team, Lee County Dive Team, Crisp County EMS, and Georgia State Patrol Aviation.
