Driver dead, passenger hurt in crash that ended Monroe County police chase

A man was killed Thursday afternoon and another was seriously hurt after a police chase ended in a crash in Monroe County.
A Toyota Camry with a Florida license plate was fleeing from deputies when the driver lost control and crashed on Ga. 42 North at Hickman Road, Coroner Joey Proctor said.
The driver, Guadalupe A. Garcia, 28, of Arcadia, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene, a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release said.
The passenger, an unidentified Hispanic male, was in critical condition Thursday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Both the driver and passenger were ejected.
Here's what happened, according to the release:
About 3:19 p.m., Monroe County deputies stopped the car on Interstate 75 north near Mile Marker 192 about 1 mile south of Johnstonville Road.
Deputies approaching the car smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana. The drive sped off, leaving the interstate and turning east on Johnstonville Road.
The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph.
The car turned south on Georgia 42 toward the city limits of Forsyth. A Monroe County deputy performed a precision immobilization technique, or pit maneuver, on the car on Ga. 42 near Sutton Road.
The car struck several trees on the shoulder.
The Georgia State Patrol was asked to investigate. Georgia 42 was closed for several hours while the scene was processed by GSP, the release said.
Both cocaine and marijuana were located inside of the car after the crash, according to the release.
Comments