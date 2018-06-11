After $1.7 million was spent in improvements, this new Macon park already needs repairs

Filmore Thomas Park splash pad on mend after vandalism Macon-Bibb recreation director Robert Walker says Filmore Thomas Park splash pad is on the mend after vandalism. He expects the plumbing to be fixed and a health inspection soon. Beau Cabell The Telegraph ×

