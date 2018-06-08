Once in disrepair, this Macon ballpark provides kids a nice place to go after school

Macon baseball field receives needed attention after years of neglect Employees from the Macon Home Depot spruced up Tom Fontaine Field Friday, June 8, 2018, by replacing and painting bleachers, cleaning out the concession stand and dugouts. Jason Vorhees ×

SHARE COPY LINK Employees from the Macon Home Depot spruced up Tom Fontaine Field Friday, June 8, 2018, by replacing and painting bleachers, cleaning out the concession stand and dugouts. Jason Vorhees