Georgia AG visits Macon a year after spate of overdoses, deaths from fake opioid pills

Exactly a year ago Wednesday, healthcare leaders and law enforcement officials in Macon warned the public at a news conference following a rash of suspected overdoses from street-bought pills.
Dozens were hospitalized and four died after ingesting the yellow oblong pills that were guised as Percocet, a prescription opioid pain reliever.
“Our own medicine cabinets are perpetuating this crisis,” State Attorney General Chris Carr said inside CVS on Gray Highway late afternoon Wednesday. “Nearly 1,000 families lost a loved one due to opioid overdose last year in Georgia.”
A new red and white metal receptacle installed near the pharmacy counter will be a place where people can safely dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medicines. The pharmacy is open 24 hours.
Receptacles are also located at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Peach County Sheriff’s Office.
Carr helped create the state’s opioid task force, comprised of nonprofits, doctors, addiction specialists, state health agencies and other stakeholders, in October.
“What I have learned is, this really is an epidemic that knows no geographic, economic or demographic boundaries,” Carr said. “Everybody has a role to play.”
For support, information and to find other receptacles to discard medicine in Georgia, visit www.doseofrealityga.org.
