Christmas lights extravaganza is going to get bigger

The Main Street Christmas Light Show Extravaganza is about to get even bigger this year. Two blocks bigger.
Those blocks will be added to the display, creating more space for people to gather.
NewTown Macon got a $175,000 grant to host the popular event for a second year from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia.
"The reason the grant is so large is because of how well the community received the event last year," said Alexandra Leahy, the foundation's program officer.
A $25,000 grant was also awarded for Macon Pops to host a free live performance on the opening night of the lights.
"I think that the Macon Pops project that goes along with that of having the opening night. Having a live concert with a 25-piece orchestra is just going to draw even more people to downtown, which is really what the Downtown Challenge is really all about," Leahy said.
"Where Macon Pops would normally do concerts on the Mercer's campus or at the auditorium, they are going to bring that out open and into the streets and a have a free open concert that will go along with the lights," she said.
The two grants are among 16 projects in downtown Macon funded by the Downtown Challenge in its fifth round of awards.
Another project is expected to light up downtown Macon, but in another way.
The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority got a $14,200 grant to provide solar powered lighting at 11 bus shelters.
"I think that is going to put Macon ... even further ahead with our transit," Leahy said.
Downtown Challenge is made possible by the Peyton Anderson Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with each providing $1.5 million in support.
Another project included in the total $427,000 of grants awards this go-round is the $20,500 for the Real I.M.P.A.C.T. Center to host hands-on STEM activities — educational activities in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — for families in the former Children's Museum.
Other grant projects include $5,000 for signage and murals at Ocmulgee National Monument; $11,000 for the Ampersand Guild to host monthly social experiences such as a Latin or Caribbean night, comedy hour, Jazz, and live painting downtown, and $8,500 for NewTown Macon to host six free events, including a fall fitness series.
Also included is $2,700 for a photo walk with David Moore exploring downtown Macon’s urban landscape and architecture.; $9,025 for the Historic Macon Foundation to create a Macon's LGBTQ history exhibit; $7,000 for the Ocmulgee National Monument Association working with Bragg Jam to bring modern Native American musicians to be part of the Bragg-Jam summer festival.
Additional awards include $1,000 to Redd Arts Company, Inc. to create site specific dances for seven locations around town; $20,000 for the Macon Arts Alliance to host a residential artist for an additional six months to work in Mill Hill community to launch the Mill Hill Community Arts Center; $25,000 for Bike Walk Macon to install five miles of experimental pilot bike lanes and $24,020 for the Columbus Street Connection for adding lighting, traffic calming features, and bike facilities.
Also: $15,000 for Historic Macon Foundation in collaboration with the College Hill Corridor Commission to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along a 900-foot section of College Street across the Appleton Bridge; and $65,000 for NewTown Macon to install updated trail signage, six bike racks and three bike repair stations, and six metal benches to improve accessibility, decrease cars use and encourage more recreation on the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.
