Finding a downtown Macon parking spot might be trickier when TV pilot starts filming

Filming is expected to start next week in downtown Macon for a TV pilot: a cop show.
Several downtown locations will be impacted by the filming crews Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Macon-Bibb County government news release.
Setup is underway, with crews working this week on Second Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets. Work began at the HIstoric Douglas Theatre last week.
The show is billed as an hour-long drama revolving around a police force.
Downtown patrons can expect intermittent closures of streets and parking spots.
