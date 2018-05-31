Feds demanded bank records from 3 top Bibb schools officials

Federal prosecutors demanded personal financial records from three former top Bibb County school district leaders, according to subpoenas obtained by The Telegraph this week through an open records request.
The subpoenas are part of a larger investigation into former schools superintendent Romain Dallemand. The case has led to other arrests including the county’s top industry recruiter, Cliffard Whitby.
The Telegraph previously reported that prosecutors requested financial information from Dallemand and Tom Tourand, a former technology director for the school system who died last year.
This week’s open records request revealed prosecutors also sought financial data for: Kelley Castlin-Gacutan, former Bibb County schools interim superintendent; Cheryl Canty-Aaron, who once served as the district's capital program administrator; and Tom Hudson, a former school board member. Hudson served 12 years on the school board until the end of 2016.
Prosecutors asked for the officials' bank account numbers, according to the subpoenas filed in April 2015 and September 2017.
A message left Thursday morning for Canty-Aaron was not returned. Castlin-Gacutan and Hudson declined to comment when contacted by The Telegraph.
Prosecutors also demanded 13 months of financial records from Progressive Consulting Technologies, Pinnacle/CSG Inc. and CompTech Computer Technologies. The school district sued those companies, along with Dallemand and Tourand, over allegations of fraudulent technology sales. The lawsuit settled in April.
Dallemand is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe and filing a false tax return.
Another subpoena filed in May 2017 requested emails from Amy Watts, according to the school district’s attorney. Watts is a former construction contract administrator for the school district.
