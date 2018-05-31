Your family could be TV stars if you're planning a reunion or big party in Georgia

Your family's upcoming reunion or big bash could featured on a reality TV show on a major cable network.

Pitman Casting out of Burbank, California, is looking for families planning an event in Georgia for more than 75 people during the months of July through October of 2018.

"Our professional event planner and his team want to help you plan, organize and execute a reunion of epic proportions!" the casting call states.

Johnnie Winston and Exclusive Designs will work with your budget and help secure a location, plan festivities and track down family members.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Those families who are already in the pre-planning stages for a large scale event are encouraged to fill out an application by June 15.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a legal resident of the United States and be available to film the reunion or party between July and October of this year.

Those applying must submit two photographs, one of your face and the other a full-body shot, and a photo copy of your driver's license or photo ID.

Don't expect to be contacted right away, but applicants will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those seeking more information should email reunions@pitmancasting.com.