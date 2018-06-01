Mayor didn't find out about director's subpoena until 8 months after it was served

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert found out just last week that one of his directors got a subpoena eight months ago in connection with a federal investigation into the former industrial authority executive director.
James Bumpus, Reichert’s Small Business Affairs director, was served by federal prosecutors in October.
Reichert said he did not learn about the subpoena until it surfaced as part of an open records request made by The Telegraph. That request asked for all subpoenas from department directors and other officials.
“I don’t know what (Bumpus) was thinking about why he didn’t need to advise us,” Reichert said Friday. “We don’t know at this point what he provided to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We assume he made his (grand jury) appearance because we didn’t get anything from them.”
Reichert said Bumpus should have at least told one of the two interim county managers at the time, who then should have referred it to the county attorney’s office.
Bumpus refused to comment when reached by The Telegraph.
County attorneys are now gathering the information requested by prosecutors to make sure they have all the necessary documents, Macon-Bibb officials said.
“We always try to be open and transparent and, quote-unquote, try to do the right thing,” Reichert said.
Four years ago, Reichert nominated Bumpus as the county’s director of Small Business Affairs, a new office created with the goal of increasing the participation of disadvantaged groups and minority- and women-owned businesses bidding for government contracts.
Reichert said Friday that just because the subpoenas sought records from Bumpus’ office, it doesn’t mean the former director did anything wrong.
Reichert said he is, however, bothered when someone appointed to important Macon-Bibb government positions gets caught up in federal investigations.
Last year, then-county manager Dale Walker became part of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the county’s pension plan business.
“I choose to continue to believe in the goodness of people, and from time to time, yes I am disappointed,” Reichert said. “But my record of appointments, I’m proud of. Overwhelmingly the people I have appointed to positions ... are doing a great job.”
The Oct. 24 subpoena demanded the Small Business Affairs Office's emails and other correspondence with the industrial authority since January 2014.
It’s part of a broader federal investigation. Prosecutors are looking into allegations involving former industry authority director Cliffard Whitby, who faces various bribery charges.
The subpoena also requested documents related to four companies.
Three of them, New Age Concepts and Consulting, Armstead Management and W.M. Construction, have been accused by the industrial authority of owing $2 million for unfinished construction work.
Whitby and his brother-in-law, Tyrone Lewis, formed the fourth company, Integrated Technology Consulting, according to court records.
It's also one of the firms that had been accused of fraudulently receiving nearly $3.7 million from Bibb County schools.
Whitby's family members also had ties to Armstead and New Age.
