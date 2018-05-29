VECTR Center adding student dormitory for active-duty military members leaving the service

Patricia Ross, director of the Georgia VECTR Center talks about the audition of dormitory housing for students who are active-duty military members leaving the service. The dorm will have 33 rooms initially and eventually will offer 70 rooms.
Baby found dead on Cochran Avenue in east Macon

The Bibb County sheriff’s office responded Thursday, May 24, 2018, to a report of an unresponsive infant at 1113 Cochran Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine whether foul play is involved in the 2-month-old’s death.

Airport open house features planes of all sizes

The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.