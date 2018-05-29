Possible thumb found near Lake Oconee; body washes up on Lake Sinclair's Putnam shore

Memorial Day came to a close with two gruesome discoveries on Putnam County lakes.
Sheriff Howard Sills said his office was called about the discovery of a man's body near the River North Town Homes just after 5 p.m. Monday and about an hour later, a Lake Oconee area woman found what initially appears to be a human thumb in her yard on Phoenix Drive.
"It was hard as a brick, petrified. ... It clearly looks like a thumb but this thing has dried out," Sills said Tuesday. "It doesn't look fake. I'll let the lab tell me."
The appendage might have been broken off below the knuckle with about a half-inch of bone sticking out, Sills said.
"It might not be real," he said.
A check of area hospitals did not turn up any leads, he said, but it was not immediately known how long it had been there or where it could have come from.
The discovery came about five miles as the crow flies from the site of Lake Oconee's greatest mystery, the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond.
Neither of them were missing thumbs when their bodies were discovered in early May 2014, Sills said.
Russ Dermond, 88, was decapitated and his head has never been found. Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake miles from their home on Carolyn Drive.
There does not appear to be any signs of foul play in Monday's discovery of a Milledgeville man's body near the condominiums across from the old Georgia Power Plant Harllee Branch, which was demolished in recent years.
A child first saw the body of 57-year-old Earnest Leight Jones floating near a dock for the complex.
"Those condos probably had a lot of people at them," Sills said.
A pair of shoes, presumably Jones', were found on the dock along with some fishing tackle, but Sills believed the gear had been there a while and might not have belonged to Jones.
"The body had not been there a number of days," Sills said. "His car was found in close proximity."
There were no apparent signs of foul play on the body, which will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy to determine if drowning or something else caused Jones' death.
Jones has no local family members, but relatives who arrived from out of town were suspicious since they said he did not like being around water.
Anyone with information in these cases is urged to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 706-485-8557.
