SUV careens off Vineville into Jim Shaw's Macon restaurant

A Jim Shaw's seafood restaurant employee had gotten to work about 30 minutes before an SUV crashed into the building.
Just before 6 a.m., Tiffany Knight, 31, of Macon, was headed northwest on Vineville Avenue when she lost control of her Dodge Durango and careened off the road, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The SUV clipped a utility pole just past Speer Avenue and went into the parking lot where Knight's vehicle hit the worker's Honda CRV which was backed into a space near the building at 3040 Vineville Ave.
The Durango started spinning, hit planters and the bench outside the bar door and smashed into the sunroom-like back porch of the building.
Knight reportedly said she hydroplaned in the curve and skidded off the wet pavement, restaurant owner Skipper Zimmerman said.
The main brick building was only grazed but the porch's wood frame was broken to pieces.
A pane of the plastic window covering was still lodged under the front of the Durango as it was loaded up on the wrecker.
Zimmerman phoned in a work crew to clean up the debris and said the restaurant would be open for business.
A sheriff's deputy called Georgia Power to inspect the power pole, which apparently did not need repairing.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Zimmerman said this was the second time a vehicle hit the eatery near Vista Circle.
He recalled several years ago when a doughnut truck clipped the front fencing and tore open the paneling, scattering doughnuts all along the front of the restaurant that morning.
Officers flocked to the building and Zimmerman said he had to put out a moratorium on jokes about cops and doughnuts.
"On to the next adventure," he said as workers arrived to begin repairs.
Comments