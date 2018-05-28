'Honor and Respect' Patriot Guard Ride Captain says of group's mission

Robert Walker, Macon-Bibb County. Parks & Recreation director gives details about the 35,000 square foot South Bibb Recreation Center which is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. The center will feature a 250,000 gallon swimming pool.
The Bibb County sheriff’s office responded Thursday, May 24, 2018, to a report of an unresponsive infant at 1113 Cochran Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine whether foul play is involved in the 2-month-old’s death.
Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions.
The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.
Convicted killer Dakota White testifies to choosing, luring, and killing Sam Poss at Brandon Warren's Houston County murder trial. Poss, a popular Perry High School student was taken from his home and found in a shallow grave in October 2016.
Former Atlanta Braves players Jeff Treadway and Ryan Klesko helped lead a youth baseball clinic at Central City Park Friday night. The clinic is part of a "Braves Country Road Trip" that will continue Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
Three-year breast cancer survivor Clarice Thomas was one of 35 survivors from around Middle Georgia who received a spa treatment as part of United in Pink's May Day Spa Day. The event was held at Merle Norman Studio & Spa.
NewTown Macon and Main Street Macon team up to create a park-like plaza on the lower end of Cherry Street. Cherry Street Pop-up Plaza reimagines urban space with music, games, vendors and nearly perfect weather.
Leadership Macon Class of 2017 members installed new fitness equipment at Amerson River Park. Project manager Spencer Hawkins and construction manager Wright Woodall talk about the eight heavy duty exercise machines.
Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic.