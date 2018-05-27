Watch out for falling trees and flooded roads Monday

Memorial Day is typically when people start to get into outdoors mode for the summer, but this might be a good one to spend inside.
The outer bands of Subtropical Storm Alberto are expected in Macon late Sunday and throughout Monday, but while the threat of severe weather is considered low, there are still significant dangers.
Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins said his biggest concern is falling trees. With the ground already saturated from persistent rainfall in recent days, it won't take much for a tree to fall over.
Also while severe flooding is not expected, Hawkins said there is still danger on roadways in spots that typically flood during heavy rains. He urged motorists to be cautious when approaching water across roads even if they believe it isn't deep. It won't take much rain Monday for roads to get flooded in typical trouble spots, he said.
"My main concern is the ground because it already is so incredibly wet so we are just going to be getting more rain on top of that," he said.
With trees falling, that can also mean power lines down and outages, he said. Wind gusts are expected to hit 20-30 mph in the area.
A post on the EMA's Facebook page Sunday stated: "Through Monday night, we can expect widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and overnight hours. Additional rainfall totals 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts. We are going to be impacted with the eastern 'tail' of the storm which other than the area directly around the eye, contains the strongest winds and heaviest rains."
With tropical storms there is a risk of tornado activity, but that risk is considered low for Middle Georgia, the post stated.
Alberto was headed toward the Gulf Coast on Sunday, with Florida, Alabama and Mississippi making emergency preparations.
Comments