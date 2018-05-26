Next of kin sought for once homeless Macon man known for his talent as a handyman

The Bibb County Coroner is asking for help in locating the next of kin for a man known for his talent as a handyman and who had once been homeless and lived under a Macon bridge.
Melton Taylor, a 55-year-old white man, was found dead at a garage apartment at 640 Lynmore Ave. in South Macon on Friday afternoon, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Jones was told by those who knew Taylor that he was once homeless and lived under a bridge in downtown Macon.
Taylor was most recently living for free in the garage apartment because of his talent as a handyman, Jones said.
"I saw some of his work where he built a deck for a house that's owned by the guy who owned the apartment," Jones said. "Mr. Taylor is a good handyman, and the owner let him stay there for free."
Taylor had a history of breathing problems and was on oxygen, inhalants and other medication, Jones said.
Taylor died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Jones said. COPD, a chronic inflammatory lung disease, causes obstructed airflow from the lungs.
Family or friends of Taylor are asked to contact Jones at 478-256-6716.
