Everyone is urged to stay off the Ocmulgee River as Macon-Bibb officials close access

All access to the Ocmulgee River in Bibb County was closed Friday because of how fast the river is flowing.
This includes the ramps in Amerson River Park and at Spring Street, according to Macon-Bibb County government news release.
Everyone is urged to stay off the river.
The parks themselves will remain open, with river levels to be monitored in the event closing is necessary.
The decision to deny access was made by the Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Department in consultation with the state Department of Natural Resources.
