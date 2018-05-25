Flooding likely across Georgia as the rain keeps falling into next week

The Memorial Day weekend is getting off to a very wet start with little hope for sunshine through next week.

Rain in most of Georgia has been 300 to 600 percent of normal which means flooding is likely along creeks, rivers, low-lying areas and on streets during heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Saturday morning for all but the northern sections of the Peach State.

The flood threat will continue through Wednesday as a tropical system is developing in the Gulf of Mexico which could influence Georgia's weather into late next week.

An area of low pressure has been parked over the state for days, bringing periods of heavy rain that have caused flooding in west central Georgia.

Through Wednesday, another 4-6 inches of rain with locally heavier totals of more than 7 inches is possible with what could become Tropical Storm Alberto, which is expected to make landfall along the central Gulf coast.

Minor flooding is possible on larger creeks and rivers with the projected storm totals.

The Ocmulgee River at Macon was at about 14.5 feet Friday morning, which is 3.5 feet below flood stage.

Portions of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail flood at 16 feet so the riverwalk could close if the river nears flood stage.

The Ocmulgee River in Macon crested of 27.77 feet Dec. 27, 2015, and began receding a few days in the new year.

Echeconnee Creek was near bankfull Friday morning and the Flint River near Montezuma could see minor flooding this weekend.

The Chattahoochee River at Columbus came close to flood stage of 27 feet on Wednesday but was about 3 feet below flood stage Friday morning.

The Oconee River at Milledgeville was about 10 feet below flood stage of 22 feet early Friday.

River forecasts will fluctuate depending on how much rain falls, so those living near the waterways are urged to keep an eye on rising water levels.