The runoff for Macon-Bibb County Commission may take place earlier than expected

A runoff for a Macon-Bibb County Commission race may be held in June.
The Bibb County elections board is expected to vote Friday on setting the District 1 runoff for June 19, board member Mike Kaplan said.
The elections board reached out to the Secretary of State's Office following Tuesday's election to get clarification on which day the runoff could be held, he said.
The elections board would also discuss if there will be an early voting period.
Either Valerie Wynn or Lynn Wood will fill the remaining two years on the term for the north Macon commission district. The post became open when Commissioner Gary Bechtel qualified to run for state Legislature.
The runoff for the general primary elections, highlighted by the governor's race, will be held July 24.
Bechtel will face Dale Washburn in the July 24 runoff for House District 141.
