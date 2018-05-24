Long-awaited recreation center finally opening in South Bibb

Robert Walker, Macon-Bibb County. Parks & Recreation director gives details about the 35,000 square foot South Bibb Recreation Center which is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend. The center will feature a 250,000 gallon swimming pool.
The Bibb County sheriff’s office responded Thursday, May 24, 2018, to a report of an unresponsive infant at 1113 Cochran Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine whether foul play is involved in the 2-month-old’s death.

The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.