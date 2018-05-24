Baby found dead on Cochran Avenue in east Macon

The Bibb County sheriff’s office responded Thursday, May 24, 2018, to a report of an unresponsive infant at 1113 Cochran Avenue. Investigators are trying to determine whether foul play is involved in the 2-month-old’s death.
Liz Fabian
