A teen's convicted murderer dies in prison. The victim's mother can't stop crying

'I couldn't stop crying,' slain victim's mother says of convicted murderer's death Deniese Cail, of Byron, Georgia, explains why she is mourning the death of one of her son's convicted killers. Melissa Burgeson died in April while serving a life sentence in the 1992 killing of 17-year-old Keith Young, of Warner Robins. Liz Fabian ×

