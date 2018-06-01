A teen's convicted murderer dies in prison. The victim's mother can't stop crying

Deniese Cail hasn't stopped shedding tears over the death of one of her son's killers.
For weeks, she's "cried and cried and cried," Cail said, after learning the woman convicted in the brutal murder of her only son died while serving a life sentence.
She has unfinished business with Melissa Burgeson.
"I couldn't stop crying for her and her family because I know what her family was going through, the loss, the hurt," said Cail after getting the call that Burgeson died on April 6 at age 47.
Keith Young, Cail's son, was 17 in October 1992 when he was lured to his death by four acquaintances, including Burgeson, who wanted his car and cash to get out of town with her boyfriend.
Cail had questions for the woman who was 22 when she helped plot the crime a prosecutor called of the "most heinous" he'd ever seen.
She never expected Burgeson would die before she could also share what was weighing heavily her heart.
Last fall, Cail, of Byron, and her daughter, Misty Gruenemay, planned to visit Burgeson behind bars.
They were denied access by the deputy warden at Arrendale State Prison in Gainesville, Gruenemay said.
The little sister, who has Young's image tattooed on her shoulder, penned her first letter to Burgeson on April 6, 2017 — exactly one year before she died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center near the prison, according to her obituary.
Burgeson had things to get off her chest, too, about the savage slaying on Old Macon Road, a dirt stretch crossing the border of Monroe and Bibb counties.
"I've wished and dreamed of this opportunity for almost 25 years," Burgeson wrote back the next month. "I would love the chance to answer your questions but I don't want to hurt you anymore than I already have."
She died before getting the chance.
"The system failed both me and her ... big time," Gruenemay said in a phone interview from her home in Nevada.
Just before Burgeson's old beau, Timothy Don Carr, was executed for killing Young, Burgeson sat down with The Telegraph for a jailhouse interview at Pulaski State Prison for women in Hawkinsville in January 2005.
Burgeson, who was spared the death penalty, gave her own chilling account of the crime including Carr licking the blood off his hands.
She told the reporter she would like to talk to Young's mother.
"Mrs. Cail is hurting, even after 12 years the pain is still as fresh as it was for her at my trial," Burgeson said 13 years ago. "I wish there was something I could do to take that away from her."
Back then, Cail wasn't quite ready to see Burgeson but was anxious to learn about her son's last moments as he pleaded with them not to kill him.
"I want to know how long my son had to suffer before he died. How long did he live in holy mortal terror?" she told The Telegraph days before the execution.
Burgeson lived 30 years longer than Cail's little boy, who promised to build his mom a house one day.
When he was killed, Young had just moved out on his own in Warner Robins after spending his whole life with Cail, who gave birth at age 14.
"We grew up together," she said.
Cail was happy to watch Carr take his last breath Jan. 25, 2005.
Her son's throat was repeatedly slit, and he was stabbed in the chest and back multiple times before Carr bashed his head with an aluminum baseball bat, according to court testimony.
"The one hole in his chest was big enough for my fist to fit in," said Cail, who couldn't accept her son was dead until she viewed his body.
The brutal slaying left a hole in her own heart that filled with anger for the four people accused in the murder of the boy she gave birth to after being raped at age 13.
A 16-year-old, Anthony Lee Dawley, also played a role in the killing and was sentenced to 18 months in a juvenile facility after being convicted of murder and armed robbery charges in juvenile court.
Monica Symonds, Young's friend from work who also was a juvenile at the time, was sentenced to probation after being convicted on an auto theft charge.
Cail thought witnessing Carr's execution would help her heal, but it only stirred up resentment.
On a gurney at the prison in Jackson at the end of Carr's life, there was no formal apology to her family, Cail said, although media had reported otherwise.
"I know that he wasn't sorry at all. He wasn't the least bit sorry," said the woman who closely watched Carr throughout his trial. "I was glad he was gone because after 13 years he had no remorse whatsoever. None. ... Melissa was different."
Cail's emotions have evolved in the 26 years she's continued to mark Young's birthday without him.
She buys him a new and unique balloon each May.
He would have been 43 on May 15 if he hadn't been killed for his gold, 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix and the remaining scraps of his paycheck after bills.
This year, the grieving mother chose a red and black square filled with helium and inscribed with "Wishing you a very happy birthday."
A somber cloud hung over Cail as she continued to grieve Burgeson's death.
"I wasn't crying for me. I was crying for her and her family," she said.
Never expecting to shed a tear over any of the four convicted in Young's murder, she couldn't hold back the tears again as she talked about Melissa.
"It's been up and down up until a few years ago. I still hated, and I didn't want her in heaven," Cail said, while sitting in a pew at the Hardison Baptist Church she attends in Peach County.
She found a way to forgive during services and counseling with the pastor of the white country church nestled in a curve across from rows of peach trees.
Cail knew Burgeson had grown up in a Christian home in Tennessee before finding her way into drugs while living as a latchkey kid.
"It was so heart wrenching, the way she went, I think," Cail said, wiping tears from her eyes. "It was really hard. That wasn't what we wanted. We didn't want her to die that way."
In recent months, Cail had a burning desire to share her personal religious conversion with Burgeson.
Gruenemay, who also found peace over the years, was laying the groundwork for a meeting.
Burgeson told her to get in touch with the warden, and Gruenemay talked to the second in command by telephone, she said.
"She pretty much told me it wasn't going to happen, so I should stop trying. She didn't want to put Melissa at risk," Gruenemay said.
Their correspondence of a few months was not enough to prove Young's family wouldn't try to harm her, she was told.
"Even if Melissa wants me to come?" she asked.
She was told no. "It wasn't even up for negotiation," Gruenemay said.
While responding to a Telegraph inquiry, Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kasandra Ortiz referenced the online Visitation of Offenders policy that allows for relatives and others to visit if the relationship has the potential for rehabilitative support.
The Victim Offender Dialogue program should have allowed Cail and Gruenemay to visit with Burgeson's consent, according to the department's website.
Gruenemay said the option was never offered during the phone call.
The corrections department did not immediately respond to The Telegraph's request for more information about why the family members were denied a visit or not referred to the victim's program.
"This is definitely not how I thought things would go. What a shock," Gruenemay said. "It's not just about us. Her family has a right to have peace as well."
Gruenemay wanted her to know how much Young was loved and how his death forever changed his family.
Burgeson's parents preceded her in death, but Young's survivors want her remaining family members to know they don't hate anymore.
Cail wanted to tell Burgeson that she has been praying that she found God in all these years in prison.
According to condolences on Burgeson's obituary, she was a quiet woman who shared Bible verses and was referred to as a "great woman of God" and a "bright light in a dark place."
One inmate, who sat across from her during morning devotion, was there when Burgeson read Gruenemay's letter and posted this: "I was startled by a loud moan and sob from her, she almost fell to her knees. ... I left her alone. She was gasping for breath..."
Gruenemay had written: "I want you to know I don't harbor 'hate.' "
Young's mother and sister expected Burgeson would soon be paroled and wanted to sit down together while she was still incarcerated.
They wanted her to hear their freeing message of forgiveness.
"I would probably even give her a hug and just tell her it's OK," Cail said. "It was important for us to tell her that we didn't hate her anymore ... we didn't get that chance to tell her."
